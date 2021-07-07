Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,876 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.27% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $26,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,033,000 after purchasing an additional 811,035 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 117,984 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,546,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,484,000 after purchasing an additional 33,462 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,427,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,063,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,362,000 after purchasing an additional 73,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.43.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $148.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.