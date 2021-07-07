Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.26% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $10,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.1% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 4,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $265,327.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,955.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $76,293.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,544 shares of company stock worth $3,966,590 in the last quarter. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $61.91 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -884.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.24.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

