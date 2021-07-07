Render Token Trading 14.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Render Token has a market capitalization of $87.98 million and $5.55 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001683 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Render Token

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 522,559,471 coins and its circulating supply is 156,558,506 coins. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

