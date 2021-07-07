Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.60.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $170,512.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,611.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $52.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.10. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $66.70.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

