Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Shares Down 0.4%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF)’s stock price was down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13.

About Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYF)

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

