Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.91. Republic First Bancorp shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 156,531 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.72 million, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.20 million. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 7.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 215,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 28,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 15,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

