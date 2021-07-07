Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.91. Republic First Bancorp shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 156,531 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.72 million, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 215,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 28,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 15,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.
Republic First Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRBK)
Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
