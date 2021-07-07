Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Daikin Industries,Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DKILY)

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. in a report issued on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daikin Industries,Ltd.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DKILY. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup cut Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

OTCMKTS DKILY opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.86. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $24.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.31.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

