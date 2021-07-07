Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Meritor, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) – KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Meritor in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meritor’s FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Meritor in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

MTOR opened at $22.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.24. Meritor has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 2.08.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at about $677,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meritor by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Meritor during the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Meritor by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

