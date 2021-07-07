Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 7th (BBD.B, BEI.UN, BR, DPW, GDNP, IPO, MEOH, MFI, MMX, NXR.UN)

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2021

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, July 7th:

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.35 to C$1.80. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$42.25 to C$43.50.

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) was given a C$10.00 target price by analysts at Acumen Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €68.00 ($80.00) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €60.00 ($70.59) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) was given a C$2.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.00 to C$2.25.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $50.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$27.00.

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$8.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CVE:NXR.UN (CVE:NXR.UN) was given a C$12.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) was given a C$30.50 price target by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price increased by CSFB from C$38.00 to C$44.00.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) was given a C$8.75 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price boosted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$40.00 to C$44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) was given a $113.00 price target by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$6.00. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$6.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

