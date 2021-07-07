Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 7th (BBD.B, BEI.UN, BR, DPW, GDNP, IPO, MEOH, MFI, MMX, NXR.UN)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, July 7th:

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.35 to C$1.80. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$42.25 to C$43.50.

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR)

was given a C$10.00 target price by analysts at Acumen Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €68.00 ($80.00) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €60.00 ($70.59) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) was given a C$2.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.00 to C$2.25.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $50.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$27.00.

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$8.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CVE:NXR.UN (CVE:NXR.UN) was given a C$12.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) was given a C$30.50 price target by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price increased by CSFB from C$38.00 to C$44.00.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) was given a C$8.75 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price boosted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$40.00 to C$44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) was given a $113.00 price target by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$6.00. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$6.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

