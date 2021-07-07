Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Equinox Gold (EQX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN: EQX):

6/23/2021 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.25 to C$16.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$18.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Equinox Gold was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/23/2021 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$11.50.

6/18/2021 – Equinox Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

6/1/2021 – Equinox Gold is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Equinox Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.

5/10/2021 – Equinox Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.05. Equinox Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth about $219,000. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

