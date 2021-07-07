Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Altimmune (ALT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ: ALT) recently:

7/2/2021 – Altimmune was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Altimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company. It focused on the development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of disease. The company’s proprietary platform technologies consist of RespirVec and Densigen. Altimmune Inc., formerly known as Pharmathene Inc., is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

7/1/2021 – Altimmune had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Altimmune had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $53.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/30/2021 – Altimmune had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $41.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Altimmune had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $52.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Altimmune had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Altimmune had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $45.00 to $53.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Altimmune had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Altimmune is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Altimmune was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Altimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company. It focused on the development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of disease. The company’s proprietary platform technologies consist of RespirVec and Densigen. Altimmune Inc., formerly known as Pharmathene Inc., is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

Shares of Altimmune stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,626,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,431. Altimmune, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $323.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 881.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Altimmune by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

