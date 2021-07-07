Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Tesla (TSLA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA):

7/5/2021 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $812.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $730.00 to $660.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to $812.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/6/2021 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

5/27/2021 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $736.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG to $700.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $659.58 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.27 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $635.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 659.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $630.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.87, for a total value of $6,978,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at $42,289,526.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,466 shares of company stock valued at $66,708,572 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

