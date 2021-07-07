Reserve Rights (RSR) Price Up 15.5% Over Last 7 Days

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. During the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Reserve Rights has a market capitalization of $365.04 million and $31.64 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reserve Rights coin can now be bought for about $0.0277 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00059079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00018869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $323.48 or 0.00936210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00045527 BTC.

Reserve Rights Coin Profile

Reserve Rights (RSR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,999,000 coins. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

Reserve Rights Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars.

