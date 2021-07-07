ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Sells $367,467.44 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.12, for a total value of $367,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Pendarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $307,809.00.

RMD stock traded up $4.09 on Wednesday, reaching $252.02. 35,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.37, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.64. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $250.76.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of ResMed by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in ResMed by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.57.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

