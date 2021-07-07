Reviewing Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) and MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) and MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Netlist alerts:

0.0% of Netlist shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of MaxLinear shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Netlist shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of MaxLinear shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Netlist and MaxLinear, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netlist 0 0 1 0 3.00 MaxLinear 0 2 5 0 2.71

Netlist presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential downside of 69.82%. MaxLinear has a consensus price target of $43.14, indicating a potential upside of 3.34%. Given MaxLinear’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MaxLinear is more favorable than Netlist.

Profitability

This table compares Netlist and MaxLinear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netlist -20.51% N/A -33.58% MaxLinear -12.67% 10.95% 4.74%

Volatility and Risk

Netlist has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MaxLinear has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Netlist and MaxLinear’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netlist $47.23 million 22.71 -$7.27 million ($0.04) -124.25 MaxLinear $478.60 million 6.58 -$98.59 million $0.02 2,087.50

Netlist has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MaxLinear. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MaxLinear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MaxLinear beats Netlist on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds. The company also provides nonvolatile (NV) memory products, such as NVvault DDR4 NVDIMM that provides data acceleration and protection in a joint electron device engineering council standard DDR4 interface; and specialty DIMMs and embedded flash products for use in data center and industrial applications. It resells solid state drive (SSD), NAND flash, DRAM products, and other component products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders, and cloud and datacenter customers; and sells component inventory to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management. The company offers broadband radio transceiver front ends, data converters, embedded systems and software architecture, and architecture and system design for highly integrated end-to-end communication platform solutions. Its products are used in various electronic devices, such as cable data over cable service interface specifications (DOCSIS), fiber and DSL broadband modems and gateways; Wi-Fi and wireline routers for home networking; radio transceivers and modems for 4G/5G base-station and backhaul infrastructure; and fiber-optic modules for data center, metro, and long-haul transport networks, as well as power management and interface products. It serves electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and original design manufacturers (ODMs) through a direct sales force, third-party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. MaxLinear, Inc. has a collaboration with Facebook Connectivity to integrate silicon technologies and radio processing algorithms into Evenstar radio units. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.