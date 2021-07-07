REVV (REVV) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.85 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 41.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. REVV has a market capitalization of $30.70 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REVV coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, REVV has traded 62.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get REVV alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00059070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00019125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $322.77 or 0.00935444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00045509 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV (REVV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.