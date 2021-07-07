RH (NYSE:RH) Trading 4.1% Higher

RH (NYSE:RH) traded up 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $722.50 and last traded at $718.83. 8,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 771,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $690.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.31.

Get RH alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $659.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 22.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in RH by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC raised its holdings in RH by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in RH by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in RH by 33.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in RH by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH Company Profile (NYSE:RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.