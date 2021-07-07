Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Stake Trimmed by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 55,760 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $42,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $752.12 million, a PE ratio of -63.13 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RIGL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

