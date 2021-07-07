Rightmove (LON:RMV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 661.20 ($8.64). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 659 ($8.61), with a volume of 847,809 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 619.65. The firm has a market cap of £5.66 billion and a PE ratio of 52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.25.

Rightmove Company Profile (LON:RMV)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.