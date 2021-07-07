Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a report issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($6.43). The company had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million.

REPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of REPX opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.65. Riley Exploration Permian has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $79.20.

In other news, major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. bought 6,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $146,351.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,769,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,058,709.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $85,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $594,903 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth about $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Permian Basin. The company activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

