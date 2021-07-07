RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1586 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NYSE OPP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,388. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $16.04.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 20,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $307,581.12. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at $108,674.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

