RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.
RFM stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.27. 23,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,687. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.74.
In other RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund news, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $103,752.00. Also, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 2,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $70,776.00.
