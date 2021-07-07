RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

RFM stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.27. 23,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,687. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.74.

In other RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund news, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $103,752.00. Also, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 2,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $70,776.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

