Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

RMM stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.80. The company had a trading volume of 65,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,097. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.19. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $20.80.

Get Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund alerts:

In other Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 9,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $189,305.70. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,213.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 5,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $100,288.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $67,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,793 shares of company stock worth $315,317 over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.