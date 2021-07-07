RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NYSE:RMI traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.60. 4,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,390. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 6,744 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $157,270.08. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 8,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

