Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $797.70

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 797.70 ($10.42) and last traded at GBX 796 ($10.40), with a volume of 6988 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 726 ($9.49).

A number of analysts recently commented on RWA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Walters from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Walters from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of £607.82 million and a PE ratio of 95.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 692.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

