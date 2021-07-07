Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities (NYSE:RKTA) Trading Up 0.2%

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 17,086 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 28,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

About Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities (NYSE:RKTA)

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

