Rocket Pool Achieves Market Cap of $104.24 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Rocket Pool coin can now be purchased for about $10.14 or 0.00029362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $104.24 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00059100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003321 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00018794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.02 or 0.00938215 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00045516 BTC.

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool's total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

