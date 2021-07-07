Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stake Lifted by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Rockwell Automation worth $36,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $284.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.57 and a fifty-two week high of $289.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total value of $509,544.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.52, for a total value of $909,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,490 shares of company stock worth $5,498,021 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.50.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

