Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.86. Rockwell Medical shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 1,010,907 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $78.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.91.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 103.37% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

