Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.77. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 12,888 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $46.30 million, a PE ratio of -44.47 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 43.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 450 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

