Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $67.75

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$67.75 and last traded at C$67.75, with a volume of 254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$67.29.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

The company has a market cap of C$33.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.87.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

