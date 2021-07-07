Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $610.55 Million

Analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will announce $610.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $605.00 million and the highest is $616.10 million. Rollins reported sales of $553.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROL. TheStreet upgraded Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.78. Rollins has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Rollins by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,823,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,358 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at $89,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Rollins by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,768,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,319 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Rollins by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,640,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,174,000 after purchasing an additional 884,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at $29,626,000. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

