Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 105.44 ($1.38). Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at GBX 104.98 ($1.37), with a volume of 26,878,767 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 97 ($1.27) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 319.18 ($4.17).

The stock has a market cap of £8.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 106.11.

In other news, insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £979.05 ($1,279.14).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (LON:RR)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

