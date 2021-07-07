Rooshine (NASDAQ:RSAUD) Trading Down 1.7%

Rooshine, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSAUD)’s share price was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 2,067 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 5,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Rooshine Company Profile (NASDAQ:RSAUD)

Choose Rain, Inc collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store.

