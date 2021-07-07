Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,734,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $997,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $453.78.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,288 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $474.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $451.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.90 and a fifty-two week high of $475.65.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

