Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,969 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $10,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $126.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

In other news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $411,742.50. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $186,083.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,402 shares of company stock worth $7,241,572. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. OTR Global raised Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

