Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on MSCI (NYSE:MSCI)

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.86.

MSCI stock traded up $5.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $555.77. 243,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,994. MSCI has a 52 week low of $336.03 and a 52 week high of $557.16. The company has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.71 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $488.99.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSCI will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in MSCI by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 7.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $22,127,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 147,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,425,000 after buying an additional 16,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

