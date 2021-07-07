Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN)

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.91.

Shares of NYSE NLSN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.27. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nielsen by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Nielsen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Nielsen by 231.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Nielsen by 2,265.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Nielsen by 2,202.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 843,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 807,219 shares during the period.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

