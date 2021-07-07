Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Position Trimmed by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 88.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,676 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 327,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,489,000 after buying an additional 18,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

RCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.07.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $82.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $45.71 and a 52 week high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,649.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 287,185 shares of company stock worth $27,107,802. 9.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.