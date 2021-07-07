RPS Group (LON:RPS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 109.60 ($1.43). RPS Group shares last traded at GBX 106 ($1.38), with a volume of 4,477,925 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of RPS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

The firm has a market cap of £294.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 100.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

