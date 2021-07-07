Ruff Hits Market Cap of $5.11 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Ruff has a total market cap of $5.11 million and $321,101.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ruff has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Ruff coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ruff Coin Profile

RUFF is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 coins. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ruff Chain combines the Internet of Things technology with the blockchain. It contains a distributed operating system and an open main chain, connecting peer to peer network and consensus mechanism from the virtual world to reality. Traditional blockchain forgo Availability over Consistency and Partition Tolerance, however, Ruff enabled Availability through the combination of Edge Computing and blockchain, making Availability available, and thus meeting the requirements of elastic real-time requirements. Our goal is to solve the problem of trusted operations and onerous operations between IoT systems in different domains, thus creating an open Ruff Chain Ecosystem. As an architecture combining blockchain and internet of things (IoT), Ruff Chain includes a public chain for development as well as a distributed operating system. It extends the point-to-point network and consensus mechanism from the virtual to the real world and promotes the notion of atomic flow by information flow. RUFF Tokens, validated by virtual currency contracts, are placed in the Ruff Chain; they are the standards for incentivizing, consuming, and trading in the Ruff Chain community. “

Ruff Coin Trading

