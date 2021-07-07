Rupiah Token (IDRT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $808,325.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rupiah Token has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00059091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00019200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.52 or 0.00933576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00045343 BTC.

About Rupiah Token

IDRT is a coin. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,274,146,176 coins. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

