SAFE DEAL Reaches One Day Volume of $135,492.00 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 7th. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $135,492.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.83 or 0.00008182 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00048704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00133202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00165497 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,586.52 or 0.99997730 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.89 or 0.00985600 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 658,999 coins and its circulating supply is 631,857 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.