SafeCoin (SAFE) Trading 14.7% Lower Over Last Week

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000450 BTC on major exchanges. SafeCoin has a market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $612.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

