SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Market Cap Hits $1.79 Billion

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 7th. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and $20.21 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SafeMoon has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One SafeMoon coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00049563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00133107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00166639 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,085.69 or 1.00297962 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $334.70 or 0.00984877 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

