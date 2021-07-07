Sage Rock Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 573,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Poema Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,005,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Poema Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Poema Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Poema Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Poema Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPGHU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.06. 415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,714. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05. Poema Global Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.92.

Poema Global Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the technology sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

