Sage Rock Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZNU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZNU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 382,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. III Capital Management bought a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the first quarter worth about $143,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRZNU remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

