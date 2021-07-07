Sage Rock Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 462,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $250,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HERAU remained flat at $$10.07 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,588. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.02.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

