Sage Rock Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 531,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEPWU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at $1,745,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth about $688,000.

OEPWU stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,786. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.68.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

