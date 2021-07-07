Sage Rock Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 383,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter worth about $244,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GIIXU traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,353. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.05.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

